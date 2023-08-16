A key suspect is in custody for his alleged involvement in a shooting outside a sports bar in Knightdale, police said Tuesday.

3rd suspect turns himself in in shooting at Knightdale sports bar

It happened July 28 at the Sports Page Bar off Smithfield Road and Knightdale Boulevard.

A 26-year-old man was shot and seriously hurt and two other people were assaulted.

On Tuesday, police said the suspect, Mekhi Alante Lucky, 26, of Raleigh, turned himself in. He is the third person to be arrested and charged in the incident.

Mekhi Alante Lucky Wake County Detention Center

Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps said Lucky is the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.

Lucky is charged with attempted first-degree murder, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He is being held without bond at the Wake County Detention Center.

Brandon Shamaar Bumpass, 24, of Raleigh, and Tyler Squirewell, 24, of Raleigh, were previously charged for their roles in the attack.

