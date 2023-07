Police respond to reports of shooting in Knightdale

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Knightdale police are responding to reports of a shooting on Knightdale Boulevard.

The incident happened near the McDonald's restaurant on Knightdale Boulevard.

A witness told ABC11 that police asked employees to remain inside.

