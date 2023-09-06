Kourtney Kardashian reveals she underwent 'urgent' surgery to save her unborn baby

Kourtney Kardashian shared new photos of her epic pregnancy announcement to husband Travis Barker.

LOS ANGELES -- Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she underwent "urgent" surgery to save her unborn baby's life.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, the reality television star said she was rushed into an "urgent fetal surgery" recently, thanking her doctors and the family members who stood by her throughout the ordeal.

"As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn't prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery," she wrote in a post that featured a black and white photo of her holding husband Travis Barker's hand. "I don't think anyone who hasn't been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear."

"I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life," she added. "I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this."

Kardashian wrote that she had "a whole new understanding and respect for mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant."

"Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing," she concluded.

The video in the player above is from a previous story.

Fetal surgery is a procedure performed on a fetus in utero, often to address life-threatening abnormalities or birth defects, according to research available in the National Library of Medicine.

There are risks involved with each procedure, including fetal death, complications, early labor and potential failure to treat the birth defect.

Earlier this summer the couple announced they were expecting a boy in a backyard gender reveal moment.

Kardashian's update comes days after her husband's band, Blink-182, announced they were postponing dates for the European leg of their current tour due to an "urgent family matter" for the drummer.

The band, which also consists of members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, issued a statement on their Instagram story on Sept. 1, writing, "Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States."

Kardashian and Barker announced in June that they were expecting their first child together. Kardashian surprised her husband at Blink-182's tour stop in Los Angeles, holding up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."

Kardashian is already a mom of three: daughter Penelope and sons Reign and Mason, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick.

Barker is dad to daughter Alabama, son Landon and stepdaughter Atiana, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.