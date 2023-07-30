Mother arrested, charged with murder of 6 day old child

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lenoir County woman was arrested and charged with the murder of her six-day-old infant that died last year.

According to the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, in January 2022 deputies responded to the 500 block of Firetower Road for an unresponsive infant. The baby was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies arrested and charged Ta'Meishia Monique Williams, 26, with murder after an autopsy revealed the infant died from blunt force trauma.

Williams is being held at the Lenoir County Jail with no bond.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood