Millions hit the road for end of summer travel season

Labor Day will see millions of extra drivers on the road, AAA predicts.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ivory Underhill did not travel over the summer.

He chose to stay in Raleigh with his family.

"I'm from Connecticut," he said. "That's probably where I'd be or at the beach just not this year. I'm just relaxing and taking it easy. I drive an expensive car, so keeping up with my bills," Underhill said.

AAA of the Carolinas said millions of North Carolinians will be traveling 50 or more miles this Labor Day weekend.

Labor Day deals: Is it a good time to go bargain shopping?

It helps that gas prices are similar to last year. The nationwide average for gas, according to AAA, is $3.81, which is about a penny more than a year ago.

Raleigh-Durham International Airport is expecting a quarter of a million people to go through the airport during the holiday week. That number exceeds the number set back in 2019 during the same period.

The Transportation Security Administration is expecting to screen more than 14 million passengers during the holiday weekend.

"Last week I went down to St Augustine, Florida, and I was at the Carolina Coast a few times summer," said Patrick Hansbury, who said he has exclusively driven on the trips he's taken. "Everything feels a little more expensive. My cars all take premium gas, so I'm also used to taking a little extra."