GASTONIA, N.C. --It has been more than two days since a 6-year-old boy with special needs was last seen in Gastonia.
The Gastonia Police Department along with two dozen other agencies, including the FBI, are searching for Maddox Ritch.
The 6-year-old, who has autism, vanished around 1:30 p.m. Saturday after going to Rankin Lake Park with his father and another adult.
The pair told authorities they got around the back of the lake when the boy started running.
When they started running after him, they lost sight of him.
According to officials, Maddox is autistic and nonverbal.
There is a special team with the FBI that is highly trained that is working to find him.
In a new strategy, authorities recorded messages from Maddox's parents and are playing those messages in the woods of the park.
Since the boy doesn't speak, the hope is that their voices will persuade him to come out if he's there, said FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan.
Search boats are checking the lake with divers and sonar devices and investigators are looking in dumpsters.
Officials said family members have been interviewed and are cooperating.
"We're going to explore all possibilities, including abduction, but we're also going to make sure we search every inch of land around here to make sure that he's not simply lost," FBI Special Agent Jason Kaplan told WSOC.
So far, officials have received 80 leads as of Monday, and authorities are looking into all of them.
Maddox was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt with "I'm the man" on the front.
He is 4' and weighs 45 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes.
Those with any information regarding Maddox's whereabouts should call (704) 869-1075.