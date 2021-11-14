Shooting leaves man dead in latest Durham gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Lednum Street.The latest in a rash of recent gun violence comes on the same weekend that students, residents and other community membersandto curb violent crime in the Bull City.In this incident, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound shortly after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man outside on the ground with a gunshot wound.He was rushed to a hospital but died a short time later.The victim's name has not been released.This case remains under investigation.Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.late Friday night left one man dead and two others injured.