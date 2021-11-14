Shooting leaves man dead in latest Durham gun violence

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Sunday morning in the 2300 block of Lednum Street.

The latest in a rash of recent gun violence comes on the same weekend that students, residents and other community members made pleas and launched efforts to curb violent crime in the Bull City.

In this incident, officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound shortly after 1:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man outside on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital but died a short time later.

The victim's name has not been released.

This case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Brinkley at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29322 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

A shooting in Durham late Friday night left one man dead and two others injured.

