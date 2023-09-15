The two schools cannot wait to do battle with their seven wins and one loss combined record.

Leesville Road High School meets Wake Forest High School in Game of the Week

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- There is a lot on the line when Leesville Road and Wake Forest meet up for the ABC11 Game of the Week.

The Pride come into this week five matchup undefeated at 4-0, Wake Forest is 3-1 and hasn't loss since week 1.

So both of these teams are doing pretty well.

On Leesville Road's mind is last year's results against the cougars--which is providing even more motivation for tomorrow.