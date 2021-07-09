localish

Teen hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to help local food pantry!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Teen hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to help local food pantry!

AURORA,Il -- A teen from Aurora, Illinois, hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to surpass her goal to collect and donate money to her local food pantry!

It all started for Savannah Crooks when she was seven years old and wanted to help fund a local cancer research program. Since that one, Crooks has hosted her lemonade stand for the past ten years. Now, Crooks is collecting money to donate to the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry.

"I like the feeling it gives me and it also makes me feel good when people donate, too. It also makes me feel good that I am helping out the food pantry and Im helping out people," said Savannah Crooks.

Last summer, Crooks said she collected about $2,500 for the food pantry. This year she hopes to raise even more!

The lemonade stand will last from July 8th to July 10th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroralemonadelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Little Leaguer determined to be 1st MLB player with rare disorder
Teen hosts her 10th annual lemonade stand to help local food pantry!
Rockstar Energy Drink Bike Park is a hidden heaven for thrill seekers
Washington Heights bookstore grows from pop-up to community force
TOP STORIES
NC teen dies from rare COVID-19-related condition
Durham officer accused of kidnapping, sexual misconduct
Vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks, CDC says
Biden signs competition executive order targeting big business
Cold weather virus in summer baffles doctors, worries parents
Durham police investigate after man found shot dead in vehicle
Show More
Stolen car crashes, downs utility pole in Durham
Videos show people wade through waist-deep water in NYC subway station
Police ID victim of fatal shooting on Capital Blvd
1st African American spelling bee champ breezes to win
Why Hunter Biden's artwork sale has sparked ethics concerns
More TOP STORIES News