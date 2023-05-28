WATCH LIVE

Paramedic shot after suspect crashes into ambulance in Kinston

Sunday, May 28, 2023 11:28PM
KINSTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A paramedic in Lenoir County was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after they were shot while responding to a call.

According to officials, the paramedic was responding to a call on Marilyn Drive just before 6 p.m. While attempting to move a patient into an ambulance another vehicle hit the ambulance. A suspect then got out of the vehicle and began firing a weapon hitting the paramedic.

The paramedic was taken to ECU Health Center for their injuries.

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

Check back for updates.

