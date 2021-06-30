explosion

Apparent 'home explosion' at North Carolina residence leaves 4 dead

LENOIR, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina authorities are investigating an apparent "home explosion" that left four people dead Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the explosion happened at a home on Laurel Place in Lenoir County, around 9:30 a.m. Firefighters told ABC-affiliate WSOC that a family of five lived at the home.

On arrival, fire crews said there was little damage on the main floor of the home -- most of it was confined to the basement; however, the victims of the explosion were not found in that area.

The victims have not been identified at this time.

Before the incident, a neighboring couple that lives down the street described hearing gunshots coming from the home .

"We heard what sounded like a couple of gunshots up at the end of the road, so we turned and we were looking and it looked like the roof of the house kind of lifted for a second and a huge plume of smoke shot out the right side of the house," Lisa Price said.

"As far as we know, we think that there is still some people in there," Cody Price said. "So, I'm just curious about how it started, what is was. What would cause it that we didn't see or hear anything from anyone from in the house?"
