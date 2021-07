Russian millionaire who lived in Raleigh sentenced to 5 years in prison for bribery, fraud

RELATED STORIES

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Russian millionaire who used towas sentenced Friday to five years in prison.He was found guilty of bribery of a public official, visa fraud, and false statements in relation to foreign financial interests.Leonid Teyf and his wife, Tatiana Teyf, 43, will also forfeit $5,900,241 in assets, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the Eastern District of North Carolina. Tatiana pleaded guilty to a false statement in an immigration matter.He will be deported after he finishes his sentence.Teyf and his wife entered into a plea agreement earlier this year Federal prosecutors said the 59-year-old received more than $150 million in kickbacks from contractors seeking deals with the Russian military.He was also accused of trying to have his housekeeper's son killed because he suspected his wife was having an affair with him.As part of the plea deal, the Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina agreed to dismiss the murder-for-hire, firearm, money laundering, harboring illegal aliens, and all but one of the tax charges.