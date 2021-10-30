6 cyclists hit by car, injured while participating in annual ride from California to Florida

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas -- Multiple people were reportedly injured after being hit by a vehicle while they rode bicycles in Texas Saturday morning.According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office, six cyclists were hit as they traveled eastbound on Highway 787 at about 11 a.m.The six cyclists were participating in an annual ride from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida when what authorities believe to be a Ford Focus struck the line of cyclists, according to Sheriff's Patrol Cpl James W. McQueen.Authorities said two of the cyclists hit were airlifted to a hospital. One other cyclist was taken by ground to a hospital.The Texas Department of Public Safety is leading the investigation. Officials have not commented on the condition of the vehicle's driver.