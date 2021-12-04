1 arrested, 2 others charged in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- Rocky Mount police have arrested one man and taken out warrants on two others in a shooting that happened Nov. 28.On Friday, police said 22-year-old Nasir Winstead had been taken into custody and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and injury to real property.The incident happened in the 700 block of Lincoln Drive. Officers found a 35-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and was described as stable.Winstead received a $7,500 unsecured bond.Additionally, officers obtained arrest warrants on 35-year-old Mark Smith and 20-year-old Mackinley Jones for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.