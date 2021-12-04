Rocky Mount man charged after shooting leaves victim in critical condition

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Rocky Mount man is behind bars after he was charged in a shooting that left another man in critical condition.

Rocky Mount police said that officers responded to a shooting call on Thursday about 9:45 a.m., in the 1300 block of Hargrove Street.

Officers found a man lying in the roadway with gunshot injuries. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment and listed in critical condition.

After an investigation, police arrested 29-year-old Elbert Allen and charged him with attempted first-degree murder.

ALSO SEE: 1 arrested, 2 others charged in Rocky Mount shooting

He is being held in the Edgecombe County Detention Facility on a $250,000 secured bond.

