South Durham is the best young baseball team in North Carolina. Now the team is vying for a chance to play in the Little League World Series.

South Durham Little League team 1 tournament victory away from first ever World Series birth

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- An all-star team of young baseball players from Durham has already proven to be the best in the state. Now the team heads to Georgia to prove it's one of the best in the nation.

South Durham Little League All-Star Team secured its spot in the Little League Southeast Region Tournament held this year in Warner Robbins, Georgia.

The double elimination tournament takes place Aug. 3-8. It pits the best team from each of the eight area states (Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia) against each other.

The winner gets to play in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, from Aug. 16-17.

"I mean it feels amazing just to be able to have this experience. Nobody in our league has done this yet, so it just feels real good," Durham catcher Nolan Puckett said.

Durham's first game will air on ESPN+ at 10 a.m. on Aug. 3. The team is facing off against a team from Lake Mary, Florida. There will be a watch party for friends, family and supporters at the Blue Zone at Kenan Stadium. Parking is $1.75 at the Ram's Head Deck

The rest of the team's schedule depends on the outcome of the games. You can view the tournament bracket below:

The team's coach is fulltime Durham police officer Donte Ferrell. He said the boys have put in a lot of work to get to where they're at now, and he's excited to see them keep competing at a high level.

"Making it to the Little League Southeast Region Tournament has been a goal of this group for the last four years," Ferrell said. "Our goal was to win the state of North Carolina at the 12-year-old age division, and these boys pulled it off."