Add some Disney magic to your home with these toys

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave ABC's station sites. These sites are

operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC Localish. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

With the double releases of Disney's Haunted Mansion in theatres and the critically acclaimed Guardians of The Galaxy Vol.3 on digital platforms, there is no better time to revisit your childhood love for all things Disney. Whether you're a Jedi, a superhero, or a princess, there is always something here to heal your inner child.

1. Plush Toys

A cute, snuggly plush is the best bed buddy for your kids. Take your plush pick from Stitch and Yoda to new Elemental fan favorites in Wade and Ember.

Image credit: Disney

2. The Little Mermaid (2023)

Be a part of her world. Go under the sea with an all-new collection of clothing, accessories, Ariel dolls, and more.

Image credit: Disney

3. Disney ily 4EVER

Disney ily 4EVER takes its cue from Disney Princesses. Each Disney ily 4EVER doll comes with a surprise, and the fashion-forward outfits and accessories can be mixed and matched so your child can create magic all their own. Like Cinderella said, they can't order you to stop dreaming.

Image credit: Disney

4. Ahsoka Tano LIGHTSABER Toy Set - Star Wars

Shop your favorite character from the light side to the dark side and everything in between. With this distinctive Lightsaber set, you can step into the world of the Jedi and imagine you're Togruta Ahsoka Tano. This is the perfect toy to grab before watching the new Disney+ series 'Ahskoa'.

Image credit: Disney

5.LEGO The New Guardians' Ship 76255 - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Find a super selection of items featuring movies & shows from the Marvel Cinematic Universe including the new Guardians' Ship from Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Use your imagination and fly into adventure with some of your favorite characters from the film.

Image credit: Disney

Walt Disney is the parent company of ABC, Localish, and this station.