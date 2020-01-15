Trench collapse: 3 pulled to safety, 1 still missing as trench collapse rescue continues at Brier Creek

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A rescue is underway after a trench collapsed at a construction site at Brier Creek on Wednesday, according to Durham Fire Department.

Chopper11 HD flew over the scene at Corners Parkway near TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue to see multiple fire trucks and dozens of firefighters working at the scene.

Durham Fire Department said it and Raleigh Fire Department responded to the trench collapse around 11 a.m. Though the incident is in Wake County, Durham Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said the collapse happened inside Durham city limits.

Four workers were in the trench when it collapsed. One of them escaped on his own; one got out of the trench and walked to nearby paramedics; Chopper11 HD saw as crews pulled a third worker from the trench on a stretcher; and a fourth worker remains missing at this time.

EMBED More News Videos

A rescue effort is underway Wednesday after reports of a trench collapse near the Brier Creek area.



Iannuzzi said the trench appears to be about 6-8 feet deep.

A manager at the nearby Jersey Mike's said the construction workers had been working to build a gas station for Harris Teeter. Over the past month or so crews had been digging deep holes where they would put gas tanks.

"I'm just praying everyone is OK. It's horrible," Jersey Mike's manager Ashley Losurdl said. "All we can do is pray."

Durham Fire Department said drivers should avoid the area of TW Alexander and Glenwood Avenue. There are heavy traffic delays reported in that area.

Durham County Sheriff's Office said it will be the lead investigating agency for the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighnorthwest raleighrescuetrench collapse
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville detective accused of messaging rape victims
9-month-old girl found dead inside Youngsville home
NC teachers relive terrifying moment storm destroys school gym
Masked robbers steal cash from Durham Plato's Closet
House to send articles of impeachment to Senate | LIVE
The 411: It's raining carrots and sweet potatoes
Meet the Raleigh man behind these insane neon sign creations
Show More
NC business makes dolls for kids with deployed parents
Panthers LB Luke Kuechly retiring at 28 after 8 seasons
Mom hit by stray bullets 1 year ago says she's since lost home, job
'Jeopardy! GOAT' trio react to the end of tournament
Is that travel getaway too good to be true?
More TOP STORIES News