Sheriff's office makes redactions, delays showing bodycam to family of Andrew Brown

The family of Andrew Brown Jr. expected to be allowed at 11:30 a.m. Monday to watch bodycam video from the incident that happened April 21 in Elizabeth City. However, delays have pushed back when the family will be allowed to see the video. Attorneys now say the family will see the footage at 1:30 p.m.
However, as of 1:30, the Rev. William Barber spoke to the gathered crowd and told them the family had still not viewed the video and was in "negotiations."
At 3 p.m., attorneys came out to usher immediate extended family members inside to view the video.
Attorneys for the family said they arrived at 11:30 a.m. to find the doors to Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office locked. An email to the family's attorney informed them the sheriff's office was working to redact some of the video.
The family's attorneys said they were promised by officials that they would be allowed to see the raw video.
The Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox released the following statement around noon:
"We're glad that state law allows us to provide a private viewing of the body camera footage to the family of Mr. Brown and after we received their request on Sunday evening, we began working immediately to make that happen as soon as possible. The law also allows us to blur some faces on the video and that process takes time Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. Section 132-1.4A, this may be done when necessary to protect an active internal investigation. As soon as these redactions are complete, we will allow the family to view this footage. We hope this occurs today, but the actual time will be driven by the completion of the redactions. We are also continuing to seek transparency within the law and continue our efforts to get a court order that would allow the video to be released to the public."
Brown was shot dead while deputies served a search warrant in Elizabeth City last Wednesday. Since that day, questions have loomed, especially for the family.
Monday morning, Elizabeth City officials announced it had closed city offices and issued a local State of Emergency.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools also announced they would be fully remote for the week.
Sunday marked the fifth day in a row that people took to the streets of Elizabeth City to express their pain and anguish and to demand justice for Andrew Brown.
"Say his name... Andrew Brown. Say his name, Andrew Brown." Demonstrators' cries could be felt all the way to the heart of the state where a vigil was held for the victims of recent deadly police shootings.
"How can you have a blatant disregard for life!" one protester shouted.
Christian Giliard from Elizabeth City told ABC11 how the shooting has impacted him and his family.
"Emotionally, physically, mentally, everything. It's impacted me every way. My kids are scared. They fear for me every time I go to work. I should never have to feel like that," Giliard said.
Authorities said a Pasquotank County deputy shot and killed the 42-year-old father of seven Wednesday morning while trying to serve a search warrant.
Family members said Brown was not armed but no one has been able to see the police bodycam footage yet.
Scanner traffic that day indicated Brown may have been shot from behind: "Advise EMS, we have one male, 42 years of age, gunshot wound to the back."
Andrea Rovenski lives in Brown's neighborhood and heard the gunfire.
"I started texting all the people I know. It was just crazy to be experiencing all of that in real-time," Rovenski said. "I'm out here to show support for my community. This is where I live. These are my people and they need me and I need them."
Sheriff Tommy Wooten said he will petition the courts to release the body camera video. It's unclear how long it will take that process to happen.
County Commission Chairman Lloyd Griffin released a statement regarding demonstrators' demands, saying, in part: "Calling for North Carolina law to be ignored is irresponsible. We ask our community to be patient."