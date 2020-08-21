localish

Friendly mask decorating competition arms to normalize wearing masks

By Yukare Nakayama
CHICAGO -- Two Chicago organizations have partnered to host a friendly decorating mask competition between West Side children in hopes of showing importance of wearing masks.

Daily Routine Clothing and Healthy Hood Chicago are offering free masks to children of the West Side neighborhood known as Pilsen. They're hosting a decorating competition that will last until August 23rd.


With the start of the school year just around the corner, both Healthy Hood and Daily Routine clothing hope they help normalize wearing masks with this competition.

Three winners will be picked randomly, winning arts and school supplies.


"The importance with these masks is that they get to know that, sadly, this is their day to day lives. They have to wear these masks for many requirements for the city and for themselves," said Oswaldo Becerra of Healthy Hood Chicago.

Families must submit their decorative masks via Instagram by tagging @dailyroutine_clothing
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagopilsenface maskall goodlocalishwlsbe localish chicago
LOCALISH
New Jersey school district gives out thousands of free meals
This bunker holds the world's largest privately-owned purse collection
Virtual beauty boot camp boost teens' confidence
10-year-old starts lemonade business to help the homeless
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loving father attacked, killed on Raleigh trail
Tropical Storm Laura forms, continues track to Gulf of Mexico
UNC student-led fundraiser looks to help peers return home
President Trump to visit NC on Monday
LATEST: More than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in NC
George Floyd mural in Minneapolis defaced with paint
Durham restaurants help fill 264 backpacks of supplies for kids
Show More
Raleigh brothers make $5,000 donation to frontline workers
Stepdad shoots, kills stepdaughter in Johnston Co.: Sheriff
Army searching for missing Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes
Golden State Killer sentenced to life for 26 rapes, slayings
The 411: FDA approves clear masks
More TOP STORIES News