KB Workshop creates customizable wooden pieces of art in New Jersey

By Miguel Amaya
COLONIA, New Jersey -- KB Workshop, a father-daughter enterprise based in Colonia, New Jersey, has teamed up to create unique and customizable pieces of art using wood as their canvas.

Kim Boomhower, the owner, and craftsman behind KB Workshop has turned his lifelong woodworking hobby into a family business, creating anything from tables to charcuterie boards.

"I started woodworking when I was a kid and through time 90% of what I was doing was making presents for people and it became more and more of a passion," said Boomhower.

Related: Customize your donuts at this made-to-order donut shop in New Jersey

Working alongside his daughter Tricia, the digital mastermind behind many of their creations, Boomhower has been able to expand his business, selling them online and at the Just Jersey Goods store in Morristown, New Jersey.

For Boomhower, being able to make pieces of art from scratch and adding a personal touch to each of his pieces is what makes his job special.

"It puts a smile on my face when I send out my products and get a reaction of wow and I never thought in my life that I would be making stuff to sell to people that really enjoy my craft," said Boomhower.

