Humanity Heroes delivers 17,000 masks to homeless shelters across LA

Humanity Heroes is taking direct action to help ease the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable communities throughout Los Angeles. The non-profit, founded by entrepreneur Michael "BigMike" Straumietis, CEO of cannabis company Advanced Nutrients, delivered 17,000 face masks to homeless shelters and community organizations, including Hollywood Food Coalition and Homeless Healthcare of Los Angeles.

"My belief is that if a company is successful they have an obligation to give back. And that is what Humanity Heroes is about," Straumietis said. "We started Humanity Heroes ten years ago. We started handing out backpacks that were full of the essential things that the homeless need down in Skid Row."

Then the coronavirus hit and we decide masks would be the best way of stopping the disease, slowing it down and save lives," Straumietis said.

In addition, Humanity Heroes also donated 700 N95 masks to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank for the doctors and nurses facing the pandemic head on.

"This is a knock at the door, if you will, from Earth, from how we treat each other to how we treat this planet. It has to change," Straumietis said. "The way to do that is to come together. Don't be scared. Don't run away from people. Protect yourself and help. That's the only way we're going to get through this."
