Adrenaline Seekers Rappel down 17 Floors for a Good Cause

Adrenaline seekers rappelled 17 floors in the heart of Orange County for a honorable cause. Multitude of all ages took a giant leap off the Irvine Marriott to help raise money for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. Habitat OC partnered with Over the Edge to raise finances and awareness to help families in need of a home. Thrill seekers are not only rappelling down a tall building, they are finding out about Habitat for Humanity and the importance of volunteering and giving back to the community.
Stay connected with Habitat for Humanity of Orange County here: habitatoc.org
