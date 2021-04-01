Arrest made in Lumberton road rage killing of Julie Eberly, a mother of 6 on her way to the beach

Julie Eberly, 47, was riding in the passenger seat with her husband on March 25. The couple, who are from Pennsylvania, were on their way to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary.
Eberly's husband said he changed lanes and accidentally forced another driver off the road.
That driver got back on the road, went to pass the Eberlys and opened fire.
"I saw in my mirror that he was passing us to the right and gunshots were fired, our car was hit. My wife yelled my name. I asked if she was hit and she said 'yes,'" Ryan Eberly recalled.
Robeson County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that the driver of the car was Dejywan R. Floyd, 29.
Floyd was arrested just after midnight Thursday morning at Parkview Apartments in Lumberton.
He's charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He's being held in Robeson County Detention Center without bond.
"The arrest of Floyd is the direct result of law enforcement agencies and the community working together," Sheriff Bunis Wilkins said. "The surveillance footage provided to investigators by dozens of cooperating businesses and residents were critical elements in the tracking of Floyd's path in Cumberland County prior to the shooting and throughout Lumberton and beyond after the shooting. Regardless of the circumstances, no one deserved to be murdered while traveling our nations highways."