Lung Cancer Initiative events this month

Raleigh (WTVD) -- November is lung cancer awareness month. Each year about 197,000 people in the United States are told they have lung cancer.

The Lung Cancer Initiative of North Carolina is preparing for two upcoming fundraising events. The All-In to Fight Cancer Poker Tournament is Thursday, November 16 at The Ritz in Raleigh.

Or you can take part in the White Ribbon Regatta on Sunday, November 26 at Wrightsville Beach.

