RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Lung cancer takes as many lives as breast, prostate and colorectal cancers each year. This year it's estimated that more than 8,700 people will be diagnosed with lung cancer in North Carolina.

On Saturday, September 24, The Triangle LUNGe Forward Walk and Celebration will take place at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary. The walk begins at 9AM.

