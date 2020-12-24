Man accused of 'ambushing', shooting at Hoke County deputy arrested

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office arrested for a man accused of shooting at a deputy attempting to serve arrest warrants.

According to a news release from the office, deputies attempted to serve warrants on Cortevin Jaquan Shaw on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. when he jumped from a car and ran. He then "waited in secret to ambush" a deputy, fired several shots toward the deputy, who returned fire, and ran away.

Shaw was arrested in Raeford at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, malicious assault in secret, and resisting a public officer.

He was placed on a $2.154 million secured bond.

The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
