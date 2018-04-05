Man accused of shooting Durham 10-year-old will enter plea as part of 'groundbreaking' process

James Scott Berish (Credit: Durham Police Department)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that a man charged with firing a bullet that struck a 10-year-old Durham girl as she slept in May 2017 will have a plea hearing and sentencing Thursday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

James Scott Berish, 23, of Durham, is charged with the criminally negligent discharge of a gun in his apartment in the 4200 block of Garrett Road. The bullet traveled to the apartment below, hitting Daisy Medina in the abdomen.

Suspect charged in shooting of 10-year-old wants own attorney
Child was asleep in her bed when the bullet came through the ceiling


District Attorney Roger Echols said that with the victim's family's consent, his office agreed to handle this felony case through a "groundbreaking Restorative Justice process."

As part of the process, Berish read a letter of apology to Daisy and her family and asked for forgiveness. Family members had a chance to describe their emotions from the night of the shooting.

The final step of the restorative justice process, Echols said is "an opportunity for the community to heal."

Police still investigating after 10-year-old shot while sleeping in Durham apartment
A 10-year-old Durham girl sleeping in her bed was critically injured when gunfire from the apartment above came through the ceiling and struck her.


On Thursday, Berish will plead guilty to his criminal charges and take responsibility for his actions, Echols said. Part of that process will consist of Berish speaking at gun safety and awareness programs.

The DA's office said this case is the first violent felony to ever proceed through a formal restorative justice program pre-trial in North Carolina.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingaccidental shootingdurham county newschild shotDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man accused of shooting 10-year-old goes before judge
Man charged in shooting of 10-year-old girl in Durham
Police still investigating after girl shot while sleeping
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News