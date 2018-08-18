Man arrested for Roxboro shooting death

Roxboro police have taken a man into custody in connection with the shooting death of Daquan Harris last month.Terrell Wiley, 29, was arrested by US Marshalls in Orange County around 7 p.m. without incident.On July 27, say Daquan Harris, 23, was shot when he tried to stop an argument between Wiley and his girlfriend, police said."We extend our deepest gratitude to the US Marshall Service for their hard work to bring Wiley to justice. I also praise the efforts of Detective Sergeant Williams and all our department for their relentless pursuit to see this arrest happen," said Roxboro Police Chief Hess said.