Man arrested for Roxboro shooting death

EMBED </>More Videos

Roxboro police have taken a man into custody in connection with the shooting death of Daquan Harris last month.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Roxboro police have taken a man into custody in connection with the shooting death of Daquan Harris last month.

Terrell Wiley, 29, was arrested by US Marshalls in Orange County around 7 p.m. without incident.

On July 27, say Daquan Harris, 23, was shot when he tried to stop an argument between Wiley and his girlfriend, police said.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to the US Marshall Service for their hard work to bring Wiley to justice. I also praise the efforts of Detective Sergeant Williams and all our department for their relentless pursuit to see this arrest happen," said Roxboro Police Chief Hess said.
Report a Typo
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Raleigh police investigating cell phone video showing officers striking man with baton
'He fooled us:' Friends of man accused of killing wife, daughters say they're shocked
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to Hoke County school
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
Hamilton tickets go on sale Saturday at DPAC
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
Person County man accused of touching child at bounce playhouse
Report reveals reason Raleigh officer fired shots before chase, crash
Show More
Avon fisherman reels in 2nd hammerhead shark in 2 days
Official: There is evidence of child sex crimes committed by Raleigh swim coach
Man sentenced to 85 years for raping 6-year-old girl at Raleigh church
ABC11 Game of the Week: Cardinal Gibbons at Athens Drive
Timeline: All we know about the Watts family and the killings
More News