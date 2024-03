Man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a minor nearly 26 years ago

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested Thursday and charged with sexually assaulting a child nearly 26 years ago.

On November 28 last year, Wake County Sheriff's Office received a report about an alleged sexual assault against a juvenile that happened in 1998.

63-year-old Charles Russell Walton was charged with one count of indecent liberties with a child and first-degree sexual offense.

He was processed into the Wake County Detention Center.