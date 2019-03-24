Man charged after Fayetteville hostage situation

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in connection with a hostage situation that took place Sunday morning.Around 7:30 a.m., police responded to the 100 block of Openview Drive in reference to a barricaded subject holding a hostage.A woman was removed from the home without incident and the suspect, who has been identified as 34-year-old Daniel James Jacobs, of the 100 block of Openview Drive, was taken into custody.Jacobs has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on a female, and second degree kidnapping, according to a release.Jacobs was sent to the Cumberland County Jail where he received no bond.The victim has been identified as Tayna Duncanson, 43, of the 800 block of Canwheel Drive in Hope Mills, NC.The investigation has revealed that Duncanson and Jacobs are romantically involved and were inside the residence at the Openview Drive address when the incident happened.At some point the two had an argument and Jacobs assaulted Duncanson while inside the residence causing her minor injuries.Duncanson was able to call 911 and said that she was injured and needed help. She did not give a location, but police were able to pinpoint the location of her cellphone through GPS technology.Emergency Response Team members were dispatched along with many other FPD resources. After a lengthy holding pattern and numerous attempts to make contact with either subject inside the residence, both people exited and surrendered to the police.Duncanson got immediate care from medical personnel, and Jacobs was taken into custody without incident.The area of Dunn Road near Samuel Street was blocked until the issue was completely resolved.