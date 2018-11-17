Man charged in fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville

Officials have charged a driver who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Saturday afternoon.Authorities said 33-year-old Taurus Perkins, of the 5100 block of Oregon Court, was charged in the crash.33-year-old Michael Rivas, of the 1100 block of Poplar Drive, was driving a 2014 Honda motorcycle when he collided with a 2004 Mercury, driven by Perkins.Rivas was pronounced dead at the scene.In a release from Fayetteville police, it's said that Perkins was trying to make a left turn from Hope Mills Road on to Westgate Drive, when he pulled in front of Rivas, who was traveling along Hope Mills Road.Perkins has been charged with unsafe movement causing injury to a motorcyclist, expired registration, driving with a revoked license, and an inspection violation.Members of the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit have been conducting the investigation.Anyone with additional information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).