Man charged in deadly motorcycle crash that killed married couple

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The driver who crashed with a motorcycle, killing two people Friday, now faces two misdemeanor charges.

The crash happened on March 8 on Old Weaver Trail and Old Fellowship Road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of a van, Robert Harman, was turning onto Old Weaver Trail from Brogden Road when the crash happened.

Troopers said a married couple on the motorcycle, Richard and Casey Johnson were killed in the incident.

Highway Patrol said it is awaiting the results of a blood draw to determine if Harman was under the influence.

