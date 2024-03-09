2 dead, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle in Wake County

Two people are dead and one injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Two people are dead and one injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Two people are dead and one injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

Two people are dead and one injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people are dead and one injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Friday afternoon.

According to officials, the emergency crews were called to the crash at around 4:50 p.m. on Old Weaver Trail and Old Fellowship Road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver of a van was turning onto Old Weaver Trail from Brogden Road when the crash happened.

The driver of the motorcycle and a passenger were pronounced dead. The van driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Charges are pending for the driver of the van, troopers said.

Officials have not released any more information.