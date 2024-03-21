Man killed in motorcycle crash on South Saunders Street in Raleigh

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, March 21, 2024 1:55AM
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into two vehicles Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Raleigh Police Department, officers responded to calls about a crash involving a motorcycle just after 12:15 p.m. on South Saunders Street south of Ileagnes Road.

A preliminary investigation found that Akeem Tucker, 31, was driving a 2024 Kawasaki EX650 motorcycle on South Saunders Street at a high rate of speed when he failed to reduce his speed and sideswiped a Ford F150 that was slowing down due to traffic. Police said Tucker then veered into the left lane and continued to travel before he hit the back of a Ford transit van.

Tucker was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said no charges have been filed in the crash.

