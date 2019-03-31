Man charged with DWI, child abuse in Wake Forest crash

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Wake Forest announced the arrest of a man they said ran a car into a historic building.Police learned a child was also in the car with Jerry Jerome Stallings, 31, at the time of the crash.Stallings was charged with DWI, felony child abuse, and driving without a license after crashing his car into the building on the corner of Brewer and East Chestnut Avenue on Saturday.Stallings and the child were both taken to the hospital for treatment.There is no word on the condition of Stallings or the toddler.Stallings' photo is from a 2014 arrest for trespassing.