Man charged with exposing himself multiple times in Mebane

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham man charged with 3 counts of indecent exposure in Alamance County

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man was arrested and charged Thursday after allegedly exposing himself several times to various people in Mebane.

On Dec. 29, 31, and Jan. 1st, officials received and responded to indecent exposure calls, all in the area of Mebane Oaks Road.

RELATED: Raleigh man accused of exposing himself to Walmart employee

In a release, Mebane police said that in each call the description of the suspect was the same. By Jan. 1, officers crafted a lead in the case and were able to pinpoint a suspect.

Christopher Cates, 32, of Durham, was linked to all three cases based on certain evidence.

Cates was arrested Jan. 3, and taken to the Alamance County jail where he is currently being held under a $30,000 secured bond. He's set to appear in court on Jan. 25 in Alamance County District Court.

Anyone with information or who may have also been a victim of these crimes is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919)563-9031 or the Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336)229-7100.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
indecent exposuredurham county newscrimeMebane
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Dead person found inside car that crashed into parked cars in Durham
Driver dies in SUV crash on Durham Freeway
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
Mark Harris requests certification of 9th District results
$100,000 reward offered for killer of 7-year-old girl in Houston
Want student loans erased? Enter this 'grown-ish' contest
Scooby Doo Mystery Machine spotted bringing joy to California
Show More
Police report: 3 tranquilizer darts, 8 rounds used to take down lion after deadly attack
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
21-year-old woman hit, killed while crossing road in Raleigh
'Working for free; I hate it:' Government shutdown hits NC workers hard
Woman catches 88-pound catfish in Tennessee lake
More News