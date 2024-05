Man shot dead after trespassing at a residence in Carthage, police say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot dead after trespassing at a residence Friday night.

At 8:15 p.m., sheriff's deputies were called to a report of trespassing at a private residence on Dowd Road.

Upon arrival, they said they found a man dead with a gunshot wound after an encounter with the property owner.

Neither the identity of the man nor the property owner has been revealed.

This is an ongoing investigation.