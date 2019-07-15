Bleeding man walks into stranger's home, wakes up woman for help, police say

PHILADELPHIA -- Police officers in Philadelphia are investigating after they said a man, who was shot and robbed, walked into a stranger's home and woke a woman up for help.The bizarre incident unfolded before 1 a.m. Monday.The 28-year-old victim told officers he was robbed in a driveway. During the robbery, the man said he was shot in the face and arm.Although he was heavily bleeding, he was able to walk to a nearby home for help.Once he noticed the homeowner's door was unlocked, he walked inside and upstairs, where he found a woman fast asleep. He woke her up, and she called 911.The man was taken to the hospital. He's listed in stable condition.The woman said she lives alone but believes her door was left unlocked by some family members who had recently left."She doesn't know this male, she stated to police that she never saw him before, never saw him in the neighborhood, but for some reason he walked into her home through the back door after being shot," according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Officers are looking for surveillance footage as they investigate the robbery and shooting.