Investigation underway after man found dead in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are investigating after an 18-year-old man was found dead in Durham Friday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., officials responded to a shooting call at Dowd Street and Hazel Street in Durham, they found a man on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds.

The man -- later identified as 18-year-old Zykari Rhone -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator T. Huelsman at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29341 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
