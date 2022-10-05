Man killed in overnight Roxboro shooting

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shooting in Roxboro left one man dead, according to Roxboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot on Wall Street, just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found a man dead from gunshot wounds when they arrived.

ABC11 video shows bullet holes in the driver's side window of an SUV and in the windshield.

In a statement, Chief David Hess said, "These senseless acts of violence in our community must stop. The community is tired of seeing the pain families endure from gun violence."

Police said they will release the name of the man killed when their next of kin is notified. The shooting does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information or tips in this case is asked to call investigators at 336-599-8345 or the Tip Line at 336-322-6072.