Man seriously injured in Raleigh stabbing; 1 in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 4400 block of New Bern Avenue.

One person has been taken into custody.

The investigation is affecting traffic on New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

