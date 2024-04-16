WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man seriously injured in Raleigh stabbing; 1 in custody

WTVD logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 7:59PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Raleigh on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded about 3:15 p.m. to the 4400 block of New Bern Avenue.

One person has been taken into custody.

The investigation is affecting traffic on New Bern Avenue and Corporation Parkway. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to please call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers and click "Leave a Tip" on the top right of the page.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW