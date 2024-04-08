Man is shot near Speedway Gas Station in Fayetteville

Fayetteville police officers responded to the Speedway Gas Station at the intersection of Grove Street and B Street.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) -- A man was found with gunshot wounds Sunday night in Fayetteville.

Police said upon arrival, they found one man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for his injuries. There is no word yet on his condition.

There was a large pool of blood in one of the parking spaces at the Grove side of the building, police said.