Man wearing UNC shirt tried to follow female student into dorm, NC State police say

NC State University police are investigating after a female student claims a man tried to follow her into her room.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- NC State University police are investigating after a female student reported that a man tried to follow her into her room.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The student said the man followed her into her suite at Sullivan Hall, claiming he was there to meet a friend.

When she tried to close her room door, the man grabbed the handle and tried to enter.

She was able to close the door, and the man left.

The man was last seen wearing a dark blue Champion sweatsuit, dark blue UNC t-shirt, a dark hoodie, and a baseball hat.

Those with any information should contact university police at (919) 515-3000.
