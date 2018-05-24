Man wanted for questioning after woman says photo was taken up her skirt at Walmart in Smithfield

(Credit: Smithfield police)

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) --
Smithfield police are looking to identify a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an incident inside Wal-Mart on North Brightleaf Boulevard earlier this week.

Around 12:30 p.m. Monday, a 37-year-old woman said she was looking at a product on a shelf when she heard the sound of a camera snap.

She said she turned around and saw a man on his knee with his cell phone pointed in her direction.

The woman confronted the man about him taking a photo up her skirt but he left the store before police could respond.

Anyone who recognized the man in the photo is asked to contact Smithfield Police at 919-934-2121 or the Smithfield Police Tip Line at 919-989-8835.
