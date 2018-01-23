Man wearing NE Patriots hat robs credit union with scissors

MEBANE, NC (WTVD) --
A man wielding a pair of household scissors robbed an Alamance County credit union on Tuesday.

Mebane Police responded to the robbery call just before 12:30 p.m. at the State Employees Credit Union at 1900 S NC Highway 119.

Witnesses told police a man wearing a New England Patriots toboggan hat approached a teller with the scissors and demanded money.

The teller complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash and ran through the parking lot toward the La Cocina Mexican Restaurant.

The suspect was described as a mid- to late-40s, approximately 6 feet tall and weighing between 230 and 240 pounds. Besides the Patriots winter hat, he wore a black hooded sweatshirt.

No one was injured during the robbery.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone having information regarding this crime is asked to contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.
