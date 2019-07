Man who had license revoked for DWI hit cyclist, left her injured at scene, Durham police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police officers are looking for a 27-year-old man accused of hitting a cyclist and fleeing the scene earlier this month Police are searching for 27-year-old Jose Luis Baltazar.Jessica Bridgers, 28, was riding her bike around 1 a.m. on May 4 when she was hit by a car in the 800 block of West Club Boulevard near Duke Street Bridgers is still in the hospital, but she is making progress.One of her friends told ABC11 that Bridgers has had nine surgeries so far. She's breathing on her own but is using a feeding tube.Bike Durham will host a 5 mile Ride of Silence event starting in downtown Durham by CCB Plaza. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.Advocates with Bike Durham said they still want to see Durham leaders create an action plan to curb crashes involving bicyclists, pedestrians and motorists. ABC11 reached out to Durham leaders for comment, but have not heard back.As for Baltazar, he has been charged with felony hit-and-run involving serious injury or death and driving while his license was revoked for a DWI. However, he is not in custody.Anyone with information on Baltazar's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.Interim Transportation Director Bill Judge issued a statement to ABC11 on May 20: