Durham community rallies around cyclist struck by hit-and-run driver

Friends rally around Durham bartender Jessica Bridgers, struck by a hit-and-run driver.

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham Police continue to investigate a hit-and-run that sent one woman to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Jessica Bridgers, 28, was riding her bicycle around 1 a.m. when she was struck in the 800 block of West Club Boulevard near Duke Street in Durham. The vehicle fled the scene.

"As a bartender, a lot of us are just working as we go. We don't have health insurance, and something like this can be devastating," said Lisa Gallo, Bridgers' friend and co-worker at Social Games and Brews.



Bridgers, who also works across the street at James Joyce Irish Pub, had recently moved back to Durham from Tucson.

"I've never quite seen a bartender come in and everyone just light up to her. She's done so much to just be a good friend to so many people," Gallo said.

Bridgers suffered several broken bones, and is in the ICU in critical, but stable condition.

Social Games and Brews will host a fundraiser next week with Lagunitas and Maverick's Smokehouse & Taproom, as well as donate $1 from every beer sold during Hurricanes games through the remainder of the playoffs. An employee set up a GoFundMe to assist the Bridgers family with medical expenses.

Durham Police said the vehicle was traveling west on West Club Boulevard at the time of the collision, and added the vehicle should have left front damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Anybody with information on this incident should call the Durham Police Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
