JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit made their way back home to Camp Lejeune this week.
The Marines were deployed to Afghanistan to help with evacuations.
The group is relieved to be home but they're still mourning the loss of Sgt. Nicole Gee. Gee died in the Kabul Airport explosion weeks ago.
"She seemed to have a caring heart. When she did come in, and there were children, she was very sweet to them, talking to them, talking to the moms. Just a really good human. I'd like to believe that God had a bigger plan for her," Fayetteville coffee shop owner Michelle Smith said.
Camp LeJeune officials did not say if there were any more Marines remaining in Afghanistan.
Marines return home after helping with Afghanistan evacuations
TOP STORIES
Show More