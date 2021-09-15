Society

Marines return home after helping with Afghanistan evacuations

EMBED <>More Videos

Marines return home after helping with Afghanistan evacuations

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit made their way back home to Camp Lejeune this week.

The Marines were deployed to Afghanistan to help with evacuations.

The group is relieved to be home but they're still mourning the loss of Sgt. Nicole Gee. Gee died in the Kabul Airport explosion weeks ago.

"She seemed to have a caring heart. When she did come in, and there were children, she was very sweet to them, talking to them, talking to the moms. Just a really good human. I'd like to believe that God had a bigger plan for her," Fayetteville coffee shop owner Michelle Smith said.

Camp LeJeune officials did not say if there were any more Marines remaining in Afghanistan.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynccamp lejeuneafghanistan warmarinesafghanistan
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Record number of COVID patients on ventilator in NC
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Inside nonprofit helping Latino community during COVID pandemic
Duke provides training for Space X civilian passengers
Police: SC lawyer Alex Murdaugh hired man to kill him
Tropical depression likely to form off NC coast
Show More
Pfizer reveals new timeline for younger kids to get COVID vaccine
Florida shark attack caught on video
4 star gymnasts testify before Congress on Nassar investigation: WATCH
NC couple ties the knot on Frying Pan Tower
1 in 500 Americans have died of COVID since 1st US infection
More TOP STORIES News