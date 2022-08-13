Suspect arrested in Maryland in connection with Fayetteville homicide

A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect, Karon Peair Streets, robbed a family member of a handgun on North Windsor Drive and then opened fire on a home on South Windsor Dr

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Maryland arrested Karon Streets Saturday for First Degree murder in connection with a Fayetteville homicide.

Streets is expected to be extradited back to North Carolina where he will be prosecuted.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Streets arrest Friday in connection with a shooting that killed Cesar Ivan Viera-Medina,33, on Thursday in the 200 block of North Windsor Drive.

The relationship between Streets and Viera-Medina remains unknown. Police are still trying to determine a motive.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).